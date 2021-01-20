GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 2,010 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,737.38 ($22.70).

Shares of LON GSK traded down GBX 30.60 ($0.40) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,379.80 ($18.03). The company had a trading volume of 9,352,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,226. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,457.48.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Insiders have bought a total of 3,277,368 shares of company stock worth $4,425,400,191 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

