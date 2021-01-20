Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ DAX opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

