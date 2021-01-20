Global X MSCI China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) Shares Down 1.1%

Global X MSCI China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 5,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

About Global X MSCI China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE)

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

