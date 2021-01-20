Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.79. 87,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 84,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter.

