GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GNNDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.25. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.12. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $247.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.47.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

