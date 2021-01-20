Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys Shares of 9,892 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.41. 584,465 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

