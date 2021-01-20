Goodwin Investment Advisory Makes New Investment in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000.

BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 668,395 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

