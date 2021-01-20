Goodwin Investment Advisory Makes New Investment in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000.

BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 668,395 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.