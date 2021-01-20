Goodwin Investment Advisory Takes $192,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.2% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 333.1% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 409,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,218,000 after buying an additional 314,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $159.82. 136,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average of $158.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

