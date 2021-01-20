GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 960 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for approximately 2.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 18.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.09. 798,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.44. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

