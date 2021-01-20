Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.10.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

