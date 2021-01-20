Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,623 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 5.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after acquiring an additional 369,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,257,000 after acquiring an additional 230,732 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

