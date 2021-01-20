Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 371 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

