Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPK. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.38.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

