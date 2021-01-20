Grassi Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.06. 2,358,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,163. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.10.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

