Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $2,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

Shares of BLK traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $734.86. 15,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $718.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

