Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Groupon stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Groupon has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Groupon by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Groupon by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 496,313 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

