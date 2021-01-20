Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.30

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and traded as low as $108.59. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $109.26, with a volume of 6,926 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.