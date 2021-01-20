Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.30

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and traded as low as $108.59. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $109.26, with a volume of 6,926 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

