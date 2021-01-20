GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Raised to “Outperform” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSX. Credit Suisse Group cut GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a reduce rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nomura cut GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $141.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -173.57 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

