Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GSHHY traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $15.45.
About Guangshen Railway
