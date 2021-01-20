Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GSHHY traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

