Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $357.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $50,326.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $144,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,291 shares of company stock worth $295,361 and have sold 21,625 shares worth $642,801. 29.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

