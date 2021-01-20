Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $357.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $50,326.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $247,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,291 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 and sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

