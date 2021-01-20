Guardian Investment Management Acquires Shares of 32,350 Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

WBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. 1,190,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.50 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

