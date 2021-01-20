Guardian Investment Management Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

C traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,531,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,262,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

