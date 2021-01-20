GXChain (GXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.46 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $25.67 million and approximately $14.46 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,921,518 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

