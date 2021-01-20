Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $2.13. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 184,640 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Schaefer acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $38,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,918,988 shares of company stock worth $15,285,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

