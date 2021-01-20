Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $24.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

