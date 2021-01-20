Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.
NYSE:HAL opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $24.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.
In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.