Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Holdings Increased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 804,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,153. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

