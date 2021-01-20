Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN) versus Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Head to Head Analysis

Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hayden Hall and Opera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Opera $334.86 million 3.44 $57.90 million $0.55 17.55

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Hayden Hall.

Profitability

This table compares Hayden Hall and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A Opera 47.21% 3.48% 3.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hayden Hall and Opera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hayden Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A Opera 0 0 4 0 3.00

Opera has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.17%. Given Opera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than Hayden Hall.

Risk & Volatility

Hayden Hall has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Hayden Hall shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Opera beats Hayden Hall on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hayden Hall

Hayden Hall, Inc. develops communications software solutions. The company offers convergent network mediation, OSS integration, network management, and electronic bonding solutions. Its solutions are used for protocol translation, data transformation, element and network management, OSS application integration, and OSS exchange services. Hayden Hall, Inc. was formerly known as Vertel Corporation and changed its name to Hayden Hall, Inc. in January 2009. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. It operates in India, Ireland, Kenya, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

