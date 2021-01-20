HC Wainwright Raises IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $114.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

IGMS stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $139,309.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,660.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,933 shares of company stock valued at $396,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

