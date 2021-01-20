Head-To-Head Comparison: Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) vs. StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics -193.01% -40.14% -30.11% StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21%

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and StageZero Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics $43.10 million 114.71 -$99.53 million ($2.11) -39.66 StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 248.07 -$3.48 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intellia Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intellia Therapeutics and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics 0 5 9 0 2.64 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $49.04, indicating a potential downside of 41.39%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats StageZero Life Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune diseases; partnered programs focused on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells; and acute myeloid leukemia. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ospedale San Raffaele; and GEMoaB Monoconals GmbH. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.