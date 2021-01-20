Head to Head Survey: Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) vs. Medirom Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM)

Medirom Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Medirom Healthcare Technologies and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medirom Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services 3.32% 12.41% 2.51%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medirom Healthcare Technologies and Carriage Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medirom Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Carriage Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Carriage Services has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.94%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Medirom Healthcare Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medirom Healthcare Technologies and Carriage Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medirom Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services $274.11 million 2.23 $14.53 million $1.20 28.35

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Medirom Healthcare Technologies.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Medirom Healthcare Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medirom Healthcare Technologies Company Profile

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic health services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment operates and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of June 30, 2020, this segment had a total of 289 salons consisting of 138 directly operated salons and 151 franchised salons primarily in the Tokyo metropolitan area, which includes Tokyo, Yokohama, and Saitama. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment engages in the sampling business, which includes brand promotion and consumer analysis for third party brands of corporate clients. This segment also offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing its internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application, Lav; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 186 funeral homes in 29 states; and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

