HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on HHR. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.58.

HHR opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.