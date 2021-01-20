Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda Sells 34,000 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $1,634,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $321,521.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anita Pramoda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,429,360.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $458,160.00.

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

