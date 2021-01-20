HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Up 6.2%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.36. 1,273,064 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 763,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Guggenheim lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,627.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $561,073.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,754. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

