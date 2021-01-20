Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at Roth Capital

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.53.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,051,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,931,322. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.20, a PEG ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

