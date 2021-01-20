HempCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $593.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $593.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,041.81 or 0.99954402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00026210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012381 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000155 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,245,059 coins and its circulating supply is 260,109,909 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

