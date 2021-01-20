Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 36.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $3,439,522.00. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Shares of APH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,554. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $137.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

