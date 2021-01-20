Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 5,540 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 350.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

GILD traded up $3.74 on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,371,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245,025. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

