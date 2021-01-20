Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Up 16.1% in December

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HESAY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

HESAY stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $109.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.