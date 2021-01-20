Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) Insider Angus Porter Purchases 1,000 Shares

Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) insider Angus Porter acquired 1,000 shares of Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,450 ($13,652.99).

Shares of HFG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,044 ($13.64). The company had a trading volume of 134,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.47. The stock has a market cap of £855.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,077.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,145.34. Hilton Food Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 711 ($9.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,352 ($17.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

