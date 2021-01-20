HM Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HM Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,719,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

