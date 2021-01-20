HM Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HM Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

