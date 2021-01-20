HM Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $702.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.13. The stock has a market cap of $800.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

