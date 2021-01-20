HM Capital Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $702.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.13. The firm has a market cap of $800.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,695.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

