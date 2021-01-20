HOLD (HOLD) Market Cap Reaches $4.99 Million

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. HOLD has a market cap of $4.99 million and $3,855.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00120274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00073437 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00254410 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.78 or 0.96142274 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

