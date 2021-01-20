HolidayCheck Group (OTCMKTS:TMFXF) Shares Up 2.5%

HolidayCheck Group AG (OTCMKTS:TMFXF) shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 16,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 14,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36.

HolidayCheck Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMFXF)

HolidayCheck Group AG engages in the transaction-based online business in the fields of travel and weather in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland. It operates a range of hotel rating and holiday booking portals, which offer package tours, cruise, hotels, and rental car booking services; and WeerOnline.nl, an advertising based weather portal.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for HolidayCheck Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HolidayCheck Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.