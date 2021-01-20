Honest (HNST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $932.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $753,804.22 and $932.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00050897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00073507 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00255675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,831.07 or 0.96881679 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

