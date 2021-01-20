HyperCash Price Up 3.4% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $31.15 million and $6.02 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,760.30 or 0.99966387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024364 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.06 or 0.00339531 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.64 or 0.00591387 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00163309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002262 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002089 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003515 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 44,997,963 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.