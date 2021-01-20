HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,611.68

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 58% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $14,611.68 and $11.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

