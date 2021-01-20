Iconic Token Price Up 32.9% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $514.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00045307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00116701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00073535 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00250068 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000762 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,907.00 or 0.96410178 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

